MP joins Sheffield cladding protesters in national rally
An MP joined Sheffield cladding protesters in national rally demanding safety problems be fixed at no cost to leaseholders.
Central MP Paul Blomfield joined Sheffield Cladding Action Group in London for the Leaseholders Together rally, which highlighted the plight faced by residents in buildings with dangerous cladding.
Calls were made to remove this following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 and the city’s action group says it must happen by June 2022. They want new housing secretary Michael Gove to honour Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to act.
Leaseholders have been left facing huge bills to replace the cladding which has meant the value of their property has plunged.
Mr Blomfield took to Twitter to show his support and said costs should be met by those responsible. The Sheffield group says the Building Safety Fund must cover all buildings, regardless of height, and a range of internal and external fire safety defects, not just cladding.