MP joins Sheffield cladding protesters in national rally

Central MP Paul Blomfield joined Sheffield Cladding Action Group in London for the Leaseholders Together rally, which highlighted the plight faced by residents in buildings with dangerous cladding.

Calls were made to remove this following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 and the city’s action group says it must happen by June 2022. They want new housing secretary Michael Gove to honour Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to act.

Leaseholders have been left facing huge bills to replace the cladding which has meant the value of their property has plunged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central MP Paul Blomfield joined Sheffield Cladding Action Group in London for the Leaseholders Together rally