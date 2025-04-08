MP calls for Kiveton battery storage site to be refused – but developers say statements are ‘misleading’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham MP has urged local authorities to reject plans for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kiveton, citing concerns over a separate solar farm application, though developers have dismissed this as “misleading.”

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, is calling on Rotherham Council to reject the application for a BESS located next to Kiveton Park substation. The scheme, proposed by Harmony Energy, would store and deliver enough energy to power around 130,000 homes for two hours, potentially saving more than 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The BESS would be built on low-grade agricultural land, with less than two acres of land used for the battery compound and the remainder dedicated to landscaping.

Mr. Richards argues that the proposal should be considered in the context of a larger, separate development—Green Nation’s Whitestone Solar farm. This project, part of which may be located north of the A57 at Todwick, is set to be one of the largest solar farms in the UK, powering a quarter of a million homes across multiple sites in Rotherham. Mr. Richards believes the BESS is part of a broader infrastructure plan that has not yet been fully scrutinised.

In his objection, Mr. Richards said, “While the BESS may appear modest on paper, it is clearly an important part of a much larger energy infrastructure network that will have far-reaching impacts on Kiveton and surrounding areas.” He added that approving the BESS before fully reviewing the Whitestone Solar farm would be “premature and irresponsible.”

However, Harmony Energy, the company behind the BESS proposal, has rejected the idea that their project should depend on a separate solar farm, and says that suggesting otherwise would be ‘misleading’.

A spokesperson for the company stated: “It is important to clarify that the performance of the Kiveton BESS is not dependent on the approval of the separate solar farm that has been referenced. Suggesting otherwise is misleading. It is a standalone project, strategically planned and located next to an existing regional substation on low-grade agricultural land. This is exactly the kind of site that national planning policy advocates should be prioritised to meet Labour’s clean, secure energy ambitions. The referenced solar site plays no part in the delivery or location of the BESS.

“The battery compound would take up less than two acres, with the remaining seven acres allocated for landscaping. This is a relatively minimal footprint, representing just 0.00033% of all farmland in Yorkshire and Humber. Additionally, the design delivers a 41.18% biodiversity net gain supporting local wildlife including invertebrates, which have seen a rapid decline in the UK and is recognised by parliament as a significant issue to address.

“BESS play a critical role in decarbonising our energy network, reducing wasted electricity and increasing grid network efficiency, thereby accelerating the UK’s transition to a home-grown, sustainable energy system which relies less on foreign imports. This issue has become even more under the spotlight, due to recent global events and political uncertainty and it is critical that we strengthen our own energy systems to counter these challenges. The project comes at no cost to the taxpayer and will support job creation and economic growth.”