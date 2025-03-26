More than 60 objections lodged to Kiveton Battery Energy Storage System

Plans to build a battery energy storage system on land off Hard Lane in Kiveton have sparked significant opposition from residents, with 66 formal objections lodged so far.

Concerns over fire risks, noise, traffic, and the impact on wildlife have been raised, while one letter of support has been submitted. The consultation period remains open until April 4.

The proposed 40MW facility, put forward by Harmony Energy, would be located next to Kiveton Park substation on agricultural land.

The company states that the system would store enough energy to power around 130,000 homes for two hours and could prevent more than 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. They also highlight financial benefits, including over £90,000 per year in local business rates for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and a £400,000 community fund over the project’s lifetime.

Despite these claims, many residents remain strongly opposed. One objector says the development would be an “eyesore plonked in the middle of our idyllic landscape”, while others worry about safety risks, particularly the potential for battery fires.

Fire safety concerns have been a focal point of objections, with residents pointing to previous incidents, including a 2020 fire at a similar facility in Liverpool.

Harmony Energy has responded by outlining extensive fire prevention measures, including constant monitoring, automated safety systems, and emergency response plans developed with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. The company notes that battery cabinets will be designed to prevent hazards and that firefighters will be given access for training exercises.

Noise pollution is another concern, with some fearing the hum of electrical equipment could disturb nearby homes. However, a noise impact assessment concluded that any increase would be minimal, particularly during the daytime when background noise levels are usually higher.

Traffic and road safety have also been raised as key issues. While an independent transport study suggests the development would have “no severe impact” on the local road network, objectors worry about construction traffic and long-term maintenance vehicle movements along Hard Lane.

On the environmental front, some residents fear the loss of green space and potential harm to local wildlife. In response, Harmony Energy has revised its plans to improve screening between the site and a nearby woodland, as well as promising a biodiversity net gain of more than 35 per cent.

South Yorkshire Archaeology Service has also called for further investigation, flagging concerns about the site’s historical significance. The proposed area includes part of Hard Mill, a medieval water-powered corn mill that has been recommended for inclusion on Rotherham’s Local Heritage List.

The planning application will be reviewed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, who will consider the objections and benefits of the scheme before making a decision.