The residents’ group Action for Knowle Top (AKT) had put in a bid of £320,000 for the historic Knowle Top Chapel, on Stannington Road, Stannington, after raising the money following a campaign across the village.

But they were told this week that their bid had been rejected because a bigger offer had been made. No details are known of the bid which was accepted instead of the community campaigners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Methodists have defenced their decision to sell Knowle Top Chapel to the highest bidder rather than a community group who wanted to make a community building, owned by the community. Picture shows a community group using the building.

AKT had hoped to allow groups which have been using the site for decades to continue to do so. Now groups are expected to be forced to leave.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Methodist Circuit, said: “We understand the strong feeling within the community.

“However we are bound by Charity Commission Law and the Methodist Church’s constitution to get the best price when selling a building. A community asset was registered for six months by the council before the property was placed for sale on the open market.

“Following a number of bids being received the Trustees engaged with and sought professional advice from a surveyor to act on their behalf to ensure that correct procedures as stated by the Charity Commission were followed.

“The Methodist Church is a Connexional Church, and maximising profits from the sale will support the wider work of the Methodist Church and its mission. Obtaining best price will help the Managing Trustees to make a positive and sustainable contribution to the life and growth of the wider Church in the community.”

Stannington landmark since 1879

The statement added that groups who currently use the building had been granted an extra two weeks on top of the agreed notice period, rent free, to enable them to find a new location for their equipment and their future gatherings.

Residents who have campaigned to keep the building as a community facility say the chapel has been a striking and much-loved landmark in Stannington since 1879.