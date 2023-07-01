Mayor to build plan to protect South Yorkshire’s wildlife and landscapes

Mayor Oliver Coppard has welcomed the news that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has been appointed the responsible authority for the Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), created under the Environment Act 2021.

Working with the councils in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and with the Peak District National Park Authority, SYMCA will now build a plan to protect and restore nature across the region.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “South Yorkshire’s landscapes and natural environment are an unrivalled and precious asset. We desperately need to reverse the loss of wildlife, restore habitats and improve the natural environment of South Yorkshire for generations to come.

“The strategy we create, with our communities, will help us make the most of our natural capital. This is urgent work, with enormous opportunities; protecting and restoring our landscapes and wildlife will improve both our air and water quality, it will cut the risk of flooding, capture carbon and it will improve the health and wellbeing of our communities through better access to the stunning natural environment we’re so lucky to have on our doorstep.”

The Department for Environment and Rural Affairs has appointed SYMCA as the responsible authority for preparing for the region’s LNRS alongside the following supporting authorities:

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

City of Doncaster Council

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Sheffield City Council

Peak District National Park Authority

Natural England