Maltby: 'Unique opportunity' as ancient woodland near Rotherham goes up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woods in Maltby, near Rotherham, will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson auction house on December 4
Auctioneers say that while the woods could be suitable for a variety of uses, including woodland management or biodiversity offset schemes, redevelopment of the land is unlikely.
Adrian Little, director of Mark Jenkinson auction house, said: “The woods at Maltby are a really richly biodiverse, large area of land with trees like ash, oak, wych elm, birch and wild cherry all well-established.
“Ancient woodland such as this does not come up for sale very often so for an investor interested in sustainability and environmental projects such as biodiversity offsets, which regulate developments’ environmental impact by compensating biodiversity loss elsewhere, this is something of a unique opportunity.
“Any prospective buyers should contact both Rotherham Council and Forestry England to discuss the feasibility of their plans for the woodland.”
The town of Maltby is a visitor attraction for people who come to see its12 th century Roche Abbey. It is six miles from Rotherham and 10 miles from Sheffield.
The Mark Jenkinson auction, which includes the ancient woodland at Maltby, Rotherham, has new lots added daily and will be held on December 4 at www.markjenkinson.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.