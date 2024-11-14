Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fourteen acres of ancient woodland in South Yorkshire have been put up for sale, with a £45,000 guide price.

The woods in Maltby, near Rotherham, will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson auction house on December 4

Auctioneers say that while the woods could be suitable for a variety of uses, including woodland management or biodiversity offset schemes, redevelopment of the land is unlikely.

Adrian Little, director of Mark Jenkinson auction house, said: “The woods at Maltby are a really richly biodiverse, large area of land with trees like ash, oak, wych elm, birch and wild cherry all well-established.

The area of ancient woodland in Maltby, near Rotherham, which is up for sale. Photo: Mark Jenkinson auction house

“Ancient woodland such as this does not come up for sale very often so for an investor interested in sustainability and environmental projects such as biodiversity offsets, which regulate developments’ environmental impact by compensating biodiversity loss elsewhere, this is something of a unique opportunity.

“Any prospective buyers should contact both Rotherham Council and Forestry England to discuss the feasibility of their plans for the woodland.”

The town of Maltby is a visitor attraction for people who come to see its12 th century Roche Abbey. It is six miles from Rotherham and 10 miles from Sheffield.

The Mark Jenkinson auction, which includes the ancient woodland at Maltby, Rotherham, has new lots added daily and will be held on December 4 at www.markjenkinson.co.uk.