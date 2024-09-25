Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for more than 200 homes in Carlton has been overturned by the government’s planning inspectorate.

Barnsley Council cited a range of issues for turning down the scheme on Shaw Lane, including what it said was a lack of infrastructure, as well as road safety concerns and insufficient water drainage at the site.

It added that the applicants had not “adequately assessed the impact” of the development on Carlton Marsh, a nearby Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The housing density also posed an issue for the council, as it fell slightly short of its requirements as set out in its Carlton Masterplan.

Rachel And Elaine, of the Stop Mu2 And Mu3 Group

More housing was an integral part of the authority’s Carlton Masterplan which was approved in November 2021.

As well as 1,500 new homes, the masterplan would see 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop and possibly also a new railway station.

Applicant Network Space Developments Limited appealed to the government Planning Inspectorate to overturn the decision – and permission has now been granted.

The inspectorate said that the housing density difference is ‘considered negligible’, and ‘doesn’t prevent higher densities on other parts of the wider development site’.

The site’s development is part of the third phase of the larger MU2 and MU3 developments.

As part of the appeal, the applicant agreed to introduce traffic lights to the junction of Shaw Lane and Church Lane, to safely manage the traffic impacts of the housing development.

A spine road will also redirect traffic from Shaw Lane to Royston Road, in a bid to reduce congestion.

Footpaths along Shaw Lane will be widened, and a new toucan crossing will be built near the entrance of the development, establishing a crossing point to access the Trans Pennine Trail.

Updated ecological surveys submitted during the appeal found that the site has ‘low ecological’ value, and the development is set to achieve more than 10 per cent biodiversity net gain, which could be secured through a planning condition. Plans include creating an area of scrub woodland along Shaw Lane, which would provide foraging habitat for species like the Willow Tit.

Barnsley Council withdrew its objections in August, concluding that that the planning balance had shifted, overcoming the initial reasons for refusal.

Despite the council’s withdrawal, residents objections concerning heritage, drainage, and ecology remained, and were considered in the final decision.

Residents also expressed concerns around the adequacy of existing services such as health services and school places.

However, the Section 106 developer contributions agreement includes contributions toward off-site recreation and education,

Ten per cent of the homes on site will be designed as affordable housing, and 2.5 per cent will be set aside for first time buyers.