Hoole Street rescue drama as Sheffield firefighters called into save stricken animal
Sheffield firefighters had to be called in to rescue a cat - after it became trapped in a flue from a fire place.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service sent a fire engine after the animal’s worried owners discovered what had happened last night.
When they arrived, the crew discovered that the cat had climbed up the flue of a solid fuel open fire place and had become trapped behind the metal work of the fire place and brick hearth.
They spent over an hour at the property in Hoole Street, near Walkley, working to free the stricken animal
A fire service statement said today: “The cat was rescued and was unharmed. The incident had been dealt with by 10.48pm.”
