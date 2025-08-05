Historic England lodges formal objection to hotel plans at former Guest & Chrimes site

Historic England has lodged a formal objection to a major hotel development proposed for the site of the former Guest & Chrimes brassworks in Rotherham.

The heritage watchdog says the current proposals, which include the partial demolition of the Grade II-listed 19th-century foundry, would cause “a substantial amount of harm” to the site’s historical significance, which it argues has not yet been convincingly justified.

The long-awaited scheme, brought forward by Stewart Developments Ltd and designed by the award-winning Stephenson Hamilton Risley Studio, proposes to breathe new life into the derelict industrial complex that has sat empty since 1999.

Under the plans, one of the remaining three historic ranges – the northernmost, featuring the iconic Guest & Chrimes water tower – would be retained and converted to include hotel reception, bar and restaurant areas. Two of the other buildings would be demolished to make way for a striking L-shaped extension clad in a brass-coloured metal, housing 138 guest rooms and linked to the original building by a glazed walkway.

Developers say the proposal offers a unique opportunity to deliver a high-quality leisure destination, support town centre regeneration, and finally make use of a dangerous site that has been fenced off for years due to fire damage and structural instability.

But in a letter submitted to Rotherham Council, Historic England said: “The high level of harm that would result from the current proposals is not considered to be outweighed by the potential public or heritage benefits. These potential benefits have not been clearly demonstrated in the information submitted.”

The body raised several concerns, including the lack of condition surveys to prove that alternative, less harmful redevelopment options are unviable. It also questioned the absence of evidence showing firm interest from hotel operators and said market demand for a new hotel had not been clearly established.

“Only a narrow range of scenarios has been provided… and it is not clear that a hotel operator will take on this site,” the objection states.

Despite its objections, Historic England made clear it remains supportive in principle of development on the site, acknowledging the need for regeneration and new uses. However, it emphasised the importance of retaining more of the historic structure, which it says still allows a clear reading of the foundry’s architectural and industrial evolution – even after the front office range was lost in a 2018 fire.

The Guest & Chrimes works, built between 1857 and 1888, produced components crucial to public water systems, including the original leak-proof tap and the now-iconic red New York fire hydrants. The building was listed in 1986 for its industrial significance.

In a statement, the applicant said the design had been shaped through “positive collaboration” with both Historic England and Rotherham Council during pre-application stages, and that the retained northern range, including the water tower, would be “sensitively restored and celebrated as a focal point”.

They added that the proposed layout had been carefully developed to respect the building’s historic fabric while delivering a commercially viable scheme, noting that retaining all three blocks would reduce the number of rooms well below the viability threshold for most hotel operators.

Planning documents submitted by the developer said: “The development is to turn a dangerous and derelict site into an exciting new leisure and tourism destination that will be active through all times of the day and evening.

“The development will celebrate the rich history of the site by conserving and reusing the existing structures, effectively safeguarding these heritage assets for future generations.”

Public consultation on the application is ongoing, with a decision expected later this year. Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will weigh up the benefits of the scheme against the harm to heritage, as required under national planning policy.