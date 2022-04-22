High tech smart bins “overflowing” in part of Rotherham after signal malfunction

A Dinnington councillor say’s the high street’s high-tech bins are overflowing – because they are not sending signals to the council’s cleaning teams to notify them that they are full.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:54 pm

The ‘big belly bins’, which contain a solar powered hydraulic ram to compact the waste, can hold up to eight times more waste than a regular litter bin.

Read More

Read More
£250,000 to upgrade CCTV in bid to crack down on fly-tipping, cannabis grows and...

The bins send a signal to the council’s cleaning teams when they are full and need to be emptied.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Councillor Ben Whomersley, Conservative councillor for Dinnington, told a meeting of RMBC's full council last week that the new solar powered bins are "overflowing"

Councillor Ben Whomersley, Conservative councillor for Dinnington, told last week’s full council meeting that the new solar powered bins are “overflowing”.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transportation and environment said: “There has been some intermittent problems when we have been rolling out the new bins.

“They have not always been sending the alerts that they should be doing to our staff to let them know that it needs emptying.

“We are reassured now that the problems with some of those bins have been fixed and rectified. ”

RotherhamDinnington