Visitors to one of Sheffield’s most popular parks may have noticed a new four-legged, cast iron addition by a fallen tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were saddened in 2023, when the beloved ‘lone tree’ that sat in the middle of Sheffield’s biggest park fell during Storm Elin.

The hurricane brought winds of up to 55mph to Yorkshire, taking down Graves Park’s sturdy oak that had stood strong for around 150 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, to commemorate the loss, Sheffield Council pledged to create a new memorial at the popular destination.

A cast iron dog has been placed by Graves Park's lone tree, which toppled in 2023 as Storm Elin brought strong winds to the county. | Sheffield City Council

Locals were consulted through social media and drop-in sessions at the park, and thanks to the help of the community a design was drawn up.

The cast iron pooch with a chest on his back now sits by the tree, inspired by stories of numerous dog walks, picnics and the area’s London Road coach trade heritage,

Original ideas included carving the sculpture from the tree itself, though this proved impossible due to how weathered the wood had become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped this new statue will be a lasting feature as the original tree naturally decays.

Officials say that over the coming weeks, the cast iron will naturally begin to rust, developing a striking orange hue before weathering and fading down over time – much like the beloved toad sculpture in Endcliffe Park or the Angel of the North.

The council has also planted two new trees near the site of the original, ensuring that Graves Park’s landscape continues to thrive for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know that the ‘Lone Tree’ in Graves Park was special to many people in Sheffield. This new sculpture is a tribute to the memories and stories shared by our community, and a symbol of how we can celebrate our heritage together.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed their ideas and memories, helping to shape a memorial that will be enjoyed for years to come.”