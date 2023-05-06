Princess Eugenie's green credentials (photo: Getty Images)

This is a great question, and the answer is absolutely yes. It does take planning and forethought but not as much as you’d think.

If you’re a guest there are lots of ways you can reduce your carbon footprint when you receive you invite. Firstly rent your outfit and hat, or wear what you have – don’t buy new unless you absolutely have to. Next, think about vouchers rather than an actual gift for the lucky couple tying the knot. Unless there’s a wedding list, vouchers are electronic and can be spent when the bride and groom want rather than getting them something they may already have.

Next think about how you’re getting there. Trains are a great greener alternative if you were planning to drive solo in a car. ,However, if the destination is remote, or there are lots of guests going from the same area, why not hire a minibus and travel together to save lots of vehicles on the road for the same destination.

Having a green wedding (photo: Adobe)

If you’re the bride or groom and are planning a wedding, there’s lots you can do to help the planet while you celebrate. Think seasonally – for flowers, for table decorations and for food. For catering, ask what food is seasonal and local, so the chefs can try and keep food miles down. As well as a seasonal menu, having fabulous vegan and vegetarian options is a must. Not all menus have to have meat or fish on them.

When it comes to flowers, go with what’s in season, the British flower growing season yields some stunning varieties from peonies to roses and we have some beautiful flowering grasses too so get creative with your florist to save yourself some money and help the planet too.

You can go green when it comes to favours and stationary too. Lots of stationary companies can put wild flower seeds directly into paper so you can give cards to guests they can plant once they’ve RSVP’d.

Instead of buying new wedding and engagement rings why not go vintage or antique Or if you’re buying new, opt for sustainable diamonds The Kimberly project. Think about your present list too. Some couples are opting for charity donations over a wedding list. Don’t be afraid to ask about the eco friendly credentials of the venue you’re thinking about choosing too. If it’s important to you, you’ll be able to find a venue that takes sustainability seriously.

If you’re decorating your own venue, try places like Facebook Marketplace first, lots of wedding items – like table planners – are only used once so there’s always really good quality things for sake on Facebook and eBay.

If you opt for a buffet over a plated meal, speak to the venue or caterer about donating the leftover food to a local foodbank on the day itself.

Whether you’re a guest or the couple throwing the celebration, there are plenty of ways to celebrate nuptials without costing the earth.