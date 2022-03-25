Have your say on East Herringthorpe Community Gardens plan

Plans on the table for the East Herringthorpe scheme include a new community garden

The scheme to regenerate land outside Ridgeway Shops, is one of six projects in a £4 million package to put pride back into neglected areas of the borough.

The sites in line for cash were identified by local councillors in each area following consultation with local residents.

In total, 23 separate schemes of a similar scale are getting underway across the borough over the next two years.

Plans on the table for the East Herringthorpe scheme include a new community garden, with new seating area, trees and planting, new paving in front of the shops and new handrails and paving on the steps.

RMBC want residents to have their say and help shape the scheme, and have launched an online consultation outlining the plans.

Other areas in line for the cash include Brinsworth and Greasbrough.