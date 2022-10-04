Great Big Green Week is tackling climate change and protecting nature

Hazel Bober

On Saturday 1st October, at the close of the week, South Yorkshire Climate Alliance ran an event in the city centre on Building Community Climate Action attended by nearly 100 people representing groups across South Yorkshire. This new initiative aims to encourage local community climate groups to share knowledge and expertise on a range of topics, for example improving home insulation, community food, active travel or recycling. Mayor for South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard introduced the event, and spoke of the need for bottom-up, community led change in order to tackle the climate and nature emergency.

Greener Greenhill in Sheffield 8 is one example of a successful community climate and nature action group and representatives from the group attended the launch. For Great Big Green Week they organised a week of events and activities to raise awareness of the climate and nature emergency and to showcase some of the fantastic work being done by other local nature and environmental groups.

The week kicked off with the “Splash on the Grass” event outside Greenhill Community Library on Saturday 24th September which included bike MOTs, e-bike trials, children’s stories and activities, information on waste and recycling and the chance to find out about other local groups such as the Community Apple Pickers, Beauchief Environmental Group and Cycle Sheffield. “It was a really positive event” said local mum Becky, who attended with her two children. “It’s so important to remember what we can all do at a local level to help the planet”.

Children enjoying Greener Greenhill

Volunteers from Sheffield’s Climate Communications Hub also invited people shopping locally to chat about their views and concerns about the climate and nature emergency, and many took up the opportunity to stop for a quick chat. Without exception those who stopped to talk, particularly parents, were worried and wanted action taken – and were pleased that there was a local network taking shape.

An engaging programme of events was on offer for the rest of the week, including the following:

A clothing swap at St Peter’s Church

A walk through the woods with Beauchief Environmental Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greener Greenhill

Advice on retrofitting your home from Paul Testa of HEM architects

A talk on climate science and engineering solutions, by John Grant, Senior Lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University

The launch of the Greater Greenhill Circular Walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

A talk on sustainable food by Professor Peter Jackson of Sheffield University

Greener Greenhill

An opportunity to speak to local councillors about environmental issues

A screening of the film “2040” at Greenhill Community Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

The variety of activities and events on offer ensured there was something for everyone, and Lindy Stone, who is one of the group’s founders, felt pleased with the interactions and discussions that took place at these sessions. Lindy says they see Greener Greenhill not so much as a group but as a network; “our aim is to link in to the work is in linking of others locally groups who are taking action to protect nature and address the climate crisis, so that we can amplify each other’s messages. This includes faith groups, schools and other local organisations such as the Scouts and Guides ”, she said.

There’s never been a more important time to engage in climate action locally and strengthen our communities. Why not find out about environmental groups in your neighbourhood, or set something up yourself?

Find out more about Greener Greenhill at: https://greenhill-library.org/gg/