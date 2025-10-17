Graffiti removals triple in two years as Barnsley Council steps up clean-up drive

The number of graffiti removals in Barnsley has almost tripled in two years, as the council expands its clean-up team and invests in new equipment.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show 773 graffiti removals were carried out in 2024/25, compared with 265 in 2022/23.

Barnsley Council said the rise reflects a more proactive approach rather than an increase in vandalism, following the addition of a new team member and a modern graffiti removal machine that uses higher pressure and hot water to speed up cleaning.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We take a proactive and thorough approach to graffiti, removing it as quickly as possible. We take pride and work hard to keep our borough clean and welcoming.

“Recent increases in graffiti removal are due to the fact that we have an additional team member, and the team are out and about responding to reports of graffiti. I’d encourage people to tell us on the council website when they spot graffiti, and they could also volunteer in their neighbourhood as part of a Love Where You Live clean up.”

The council said it aims to remove offensive or hate-related graffiti within 24 hours of being reported.

Higher-volume areas, including Barnsley Central and Kingstone wards, are receiving weekly community clean-ups targeting graffiti and waste, while community mural projects have been launched in Central, North East and Dearne to discourage repeat tagging.

According to the council’s data, the cost of graffiti removal totalled £94,722 in 2022/23, £81,510 in 2023/24 and £84,308 so far in 2024/25