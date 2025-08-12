Garden waste sign-ups paused after summer service suspension

No new subscriptions are being taken for Rotherham’s garden waste service after brown bin collections were halted for the rest of August.

The paid-for service was suspended from August 6, with collections due to restart on September 1. Resources are being redirected to general waste (pink lid) collections while the council recruits new staff.

Now, the online subscription form has been taken offline weeks earlier than usual. Normally, residents can sign up until the last Friday in September.

A formal decision notice by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s strategic director of regeneration and environment Andrew Bramidge warns that keeping the sign-up page open during the suspension could cause “confusion and frustration” for residents, as well as reputational damage if people were charged for a service not currently operating.

Closing the form early, the notice says, will help prevent complaints, protect public trust, and give crews a smoother return to service next month.

It also cites “equity and fairness” concerns, saying existing subscribers could feel disadvantaged if new customers joined without receiving collections, and warns of operational difficulties if demand swells just before the restart.

Household Waste Recycling Centres remain open for garden waste disposal during the suspension. The council has previously said it is “considering the best way to make amends” for current subscribers affected by the disruption.