Garden waste collections to resume in Sheffield from next week

Veolia and Sheffield City Council have announced an end to the temporary suspension of garden waste collections for Sheffield residents.

The service was suspended for two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on staffing levels but will resume from Monday 2nd August.

Staffing levels will remain under constant review with a small number of Veolia’s staff still isolating in line with government guidance, and customers will be informed if there is any further change to their collections.

Green bin collections will resume in Sheffield next week.

Veolia Sheffield general manager, Steve Newman, said: “We’re pleased to welcome our colleagues back to work and resume services as usual. Thank you to customers of this service for their understanding and patience, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused during the suspension of garden waste collections.

“We must always prioritise the safety of our colleagues and the community, and in some circumstances, this can mean a temporary stop in collections.”

In compliance with the service's terms and conditions, residents will receive an additional collection added on at the end of the service to account for the temporary suspension.

People are advised to put their green bins out by 7 am on their usual collection day, and the collection day can be checked by visiting www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste

All other waste and recycling services remain fully operational.