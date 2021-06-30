Furious Sheffield neighbours battle plans to build giant phone mast where their kids play

Vodafone wants to build the 20m tall 5G mast on a grassy area on the Horizon estate in Darnall, dwarfing the street lights.

But residents say the land the company wants to build it on is privately owned and they pay £16,000 a year between them to maintain it. And it is also used as a place to play by youngsters.

Residents in Darnall are opposing plans to erect a 20m mobile phone mast within 30m of. an existing one. Picture Scott Merrylees

The site is at the junction of Allende Way and Clement Street – and just around 30 metres from an existing mobile phone mast on an industrial estate.

Resident Anto Heley said: “It’s our land, and they are putting a mast on there that we don’t want.

"The residents of the Horizon estate are not against plans for a mast in the area, we’re against the current proposed location.

"The current proposed location is in very close proximity to an industrial estate, housing many industrial buildings which would be able to obfuscate the mast a lot better than our residential estate can.”

He said they would be happy to work with officials to find a more suitable location for the mast that would gain the support of all the involved parties.

"That land is not adopted by the council – we pay for its upkeep. And it’s a green area where the kids play. I don’t know what will happen if the try climbing up it.”

He is urging residents to object to Sheffield Council planning department to make it clear that it is not wanted there by locals.

Residents believe putting the phone mast on the site would be out of keeping with the area, and Mr Heley said they could not understand why there needed to be two masts so close together.