Fresh fly-tipping crackdown will see offenders’ fines double
Previously, Rotherham Council could issue fixed penalty notices of £400, but this is set to rise to £1,000 from 1 April 2024. Fines for littering offences are set to rise from £150 to a maximum of £500.
Environment minister Rebecca Pow handed councils the freedom to set the rates that offenders should pay, within the limits above, and Rotherham will enforce the maximum penalties.
The new rules, which are set to be approved by the council’s cabinet next week, also set out fines for residents in what are known as “duty of care offences”.
That means residents are responsible for ensuring their waste is disposed of properly by a licensed removal service. People who use illegal unlicensed firms could be fined up to £600.
In 2021/22, councils dealt with almost 1.1 million incidents of fly-tipping and issued 91,000 fines.
Council leader Chris Read said: “We want every part of Rotherham borough to be a safe and clean place to live, work and visit. Not only is fly-tipping unsightly and a blot on the urban landscape, it can also have a negative impact on our natural environment and local wildlife.”
“These increases will mean that perpetrators in Rotherham can face the toughest penalties possible in law and should send a clear message to those who choose to selfishly break the law that we expect them to pay the full price for doing so. It’s not acceptable or fair on others to dump your trash wherever you like.”