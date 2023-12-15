Fly-tippers in Rotherham can now be fined up to £1,000 after the government handed the council new powers to crack down on litter louts.

Previously, Rotherham Council could issue fixed penalty notices of £400, but this is set to rise to £1,000 from 1 April 2024. Fines for littering offences are set to rise from £150 to a maximum of £500.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow handed councils the freedom to set the rates that offenders should pay, within the limits above, and Rotherham will enforce the maximum penalties.

The new rules, which are set to be approved by the council’s cabinet next week, also set out fines for residents in what are known as “duty of care offences”.

That means residents are responsible for ensuring their waste is disposed of properly by a licensed removal service. People who use illegal unlicensed firms could be fined up to £600.

In 2021/22, councils dealt with almost 1.1 million incidents of fly-tipping and issued 91,000 fines.

Council leader Chris Read said: “We want every part of Rotherham borough to be a safe and clean place to live, work and visit. Not only is fly-tipping unsightly and a blot on the urban landscape, it can also have a negative impact on our natural environment and local wildlife.”

