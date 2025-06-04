Free recycling bin deliveries now available across Barnsley

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

Residents in Barnsley can now order replacement recycling bins free of charge, as a new council policy comes into effect today (Wednesday, June 4).

The £31 delivery fee for replacement recycling bins has officially been scrapped following a decision made by Barnsley Council’s cabinet last week. The move is part of a wider £2.3 million investment into improving the borough’s waste and recycling services.

Councillor Kevin Osborne, cabinet support member for environment and highways, said: “The removal of the recycling bin fee will help us to remove barriers to recycling in Barnsley. Customers wanting to order a replacement recycling bin will follow the same process as before and fill in our online form on our website at https://www.barnsley.gov.uk/order-a-bin.”

The council has allocated £500,000 in capital funding to support the bin replacement scheme, which is expected to benefit up to 20,000 households during the next financial year. By making it easier for residents to access recycling bins, the council hopes to reduce complaints and increase the borough’s recycling rates.

The £31 delivery fee for replacement recycling bins has officially been scrapped following a decision made by Barnsley Council’s cabinet last week.

The removal of the bin charge forms part of a broader effort to modernise waste services, which also includes £1.8 million in revenue funding for safety and quality improvements in refuse collection. This includes better vehicle technology, enhanced crew training, and more staff to support busy periods, particularly in winter when service disruption is more likely.

