The blight of fly tipping continues to be a priority in Rotherham, a councillor has said.

In 2022, RMBC's environmental services cleared up 5,689 incidents of fly tipping, costing £200,569 for clearance and £115,000 for investigations.

Approximately 16 per cent of the council's regulation and enforcement investigations are flytipping related.

The council issued the third highest number of fixed penalty notices for fly tipping in the Yorkshire and Humber region, issuing 249 of the fines between 2020 and 2021.

Councillor Dominic Beck, RMBC's cabinet member for transport and the environment told a meeting yesterday: "Fly tipping is probably the most anti social environmental crime that here can be, it affects every ward in the borough.

"That's why it's important we continue to keep up our focus and emphasis on this area of work.

"A lot of the activity is reactive, in the sense that its incumbent on the council to collect what is reported to us.

"Last year...we moved to 30 prosecutions and case files. This is very important because what we all want to see and what we've always said is we want to see more instances of fly tipping actually result in prosecution.

"We're hoping that will be helped by the significant investment we continue to put into the CCTV technology and assets.

"In Yorkshire and Humber we're third on the list of fixed penalty notices that we do actually issue.

