A waste firm in Sheffield has been ordered to pay huge sums after being found guilty of dumping waste at an illegal site in Lincolnshire.

In June 2024, Fletcher Plant Limited was found guilty after a trial in connection with the dumping of 1,400 tonnes of controlled waste at a site on Fen Lane, in the Long Bennington area of Lincolnshire.

The waste was dumped between October 2019, and May 2020, and resulted in12 people from the Clement Street-based firm in Darnall being charged.

Of those, 10 pleaded guilty, with the two others - and the company itself - undergoing an eight week trial.

The court was told that intelligence gathered revealed lorry-loads of shredded waste were regularly being accepted onto the site, which was the size of a football pitch.

Smoke over the illegal waste site after the burning of waste. Residential properties are in view nearby. | Environment Agency

And while the judge did accept that the company did not know the site was being operated illegally, it was argued that the company had a legal requirement to carry out a duty of care.

So far, 11 people have been sentenced to a total of 14 years' imprisonment for their involvement in the illegal operation.

On August 8, at Nottingham Crown Court, the company was fined £80,000, ordered to pay costs of £50,000. It was also made the subject of a £37,587.13. confiscation order - meaning the company must pay £167,587.13.

The illegal dumping came to light following an investigation by the Environment Agency, named Operation Lord, which saw officers from government organisation spend months gathering evidence about the illegal waste site.

Fletcher Plant said it had built a good reputation and it was the first time it had been prosecuted in over 40 years. A new management team had also been put in place, the firm added.

Peter Stark, enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: “This sentence shows that all businesses involved in the removal of controlled waste must make all reasonable checks to ensure that waste is being dealt with appropriately and not illegally.

“If simple and continued due diligence checks had been made by Fletcher Plant they would have flagged up that the site operators did not have the appropriate authorisations. Due diligence checks are not something that should only occur prior to starting a contract, they should occur regularly during a contract. The duty of care in relation to waste is a legal requirement under Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to our 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”