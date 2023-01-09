Fire near Sheffield that smouldered for four months ‘is now out’ says fire and rescue spokesperson

A fire which has smouldered on a Rotherham industrial estate for the last four months is now out, according to the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service.

The fire at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate began on September 21, and has been ongoing since.

Residents raised concerns about the health impacts from the blaze, which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say is made up of “baled waste”, and is stored at an “illegal waste site”.

During a meeting of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority today (January 9), Councillor Simon Ball from Rotherham Council said that he had been informed the fire is now out, and asked what will be done in the meantime “to make sure we’re not revisiting this again”.

A SYFRS spokesperson confirmed that the fire is out, and added that a meeting is taking place on site this morning about the clean up operation between the fire service, local authority and Environment Agency.

“There’s still a substantial amount of waste on site,” added the spokesperson.

“A lot of work has been done with the site owner around responsibility and maintenance, processes are ongoing with the EA around looking at how we’ve got to this position.

“We want to make sure that as we leave the site finally this week, from a fire service perspective, is that work will continue to ensure that it remains a compliant site as we leave.”

