Final stage of plans for 185 homes in Maltby recommended for approval despite objections

A major housing development in Maltby is moving closer to becoming a reality, as planning officers have recommended approval for the final phase of a 185-home scheme on land north of Tickhill Road.

The proposal, submitted by Homes by Honey, is a reserved matters application, which follows the granting of outline permission. While outline planning approval, granted last year, established the principle of building houses on the site, the reserved matters process allows the developer to submit detailed plans covering the site’s layout, scale, appearance, and landscaping. It also addresses technical conditions that were attached to the original consent.

The site spans nearly 16 hectares and includes disused allotments, a former sports pitch, and areas of woodland. It lies between the former Maltby Colliery site and existing homes, with parts of the land bordering ancient woodland and designated wildlife areas.

Under the scheme, Homes by Honey aims to build a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties, with 25 percent of the homes designated as affordable housing. A new play area would be located centrally, and green space would be retained or introduced through landscaping and biodiversity enhancements. All homes would be fitted with electric vehicle charging points, and new footpath and cycle links would be created, including a connection to Glencairn Close.

The developer will contribute more than £1.3m to the council trhough Section 106 legal agreements. This includes £181,557 towards improvements to local sports facilities, £40,000 for the creation of a new cycle link, and a sustainable travel contribution of £500 per property. In addition, a significant education contribution will be made based to help fund local secondary and special educational needs provision.

A dedicated management company would also be established to maintain public green space within the estate.

However, 13 letters of objection have been submitted, with residents raising concerns about the loss of green space, potential strain on already stretched schools and healthcare services, and increased traffic on Tickhill Road, which some described as an accident blackspot. Others questioned the need for more housing in the area, citing unsold new homes nearby, and expressed frustration at what they see as a shift in the character of the community.

However, planning officers concluded that the scheme complies with both local and national policy, and noted that the developer had engaged constructively to improve the design. Revised plans have reduced the visual impact of car parking, integrated ecological features, and maintained a respectful distance from existing homes on Highfield Park. The internal road layout has been designed for low speeds, and traffic impact has been assessed as acceptable.

Officers also confirmed that the former sports pitch on site has not been used in over 20 years and lacks basic facilities. As a result, Sport England did not object to its loss, and a contribution of more than £180,000 will be used to improve off-site sports facilities instead.

The application is due to be considered by Rotherham Council’s planning board at their next meeting on June 12.