Campaigners from the Sheffield Extinction Rebellion Group held a protest at Meadowhall in Sheffield on Saturday afternoon to “call out greenwashing and corporate greed of well known brands”.

Greenwashing is defined as behaviour or activities that make people believe that a company is doing more to protect the environment than it really is.

Campaigners held banners with the words ‘Tell The Truth’ written on them and leaflets aimed at the high street retailers and brands.

Extinction Rebellion Sheffield held a die in protest at Meadowhall on Saturday, December 11

A post on the Extinction Rebellion Twitter account read: “Rebels are currently holding a crime scene protest in Meadowhall calling out greenwashing and corporate greed of well-known brands including Apple, HollisterCo, boohoo, h&m and more!

“This protests targets greenwashing techniques and exploitive capitalistic systems rather than individual shoppers.”

The protest follows similar environmental action yesterday (December 10) when Act Now and Extinction Rebellion Sheffield protested outside Barclays Bank on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield.

Extinction Rebellion Sheffield said: “The International Energy Agency states we must have ‘no new oil, gas or coal development if the world is to reach net-zero by 2050’.

“Yet Barclays continue to be the biggest funder of fossil fuels in Europe. Just this year, they have invested over £4 Billion in new fossil fuel projects!”