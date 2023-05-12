Environment: The truth about protein in our diet

Many people worry about whether they are getting enough protein. The food industry increasingly feeds (excuse the pun) into this anxiety by promoting ‘protein’ bars, ‘protein’ shakes and ‘energy drinks with added protein’.

Food high in protein.

We are encouraged to believe that the more protein we eat, the healthier and stronger we will be. But is this true? Do we really benefit from a high protein diet

Whilst the food industry exploits these anxieties, we are also increasingly aware of the environmental cost of a meat diet. A huge part of the agricultural industry is devoted to meat production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livestock takes up nearly 80% of global agricultural land, either directly, for grazing land, or to grow the food for the livestock, yet this meat produces less than 20% of the world’s supply of calories.

Additionally, 15% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions (which are the main cause of global warming) are attributable to livestock farming, an industry that emits not only carbon dioxide, but also methane and nitrous oxide. The amount of greenhouse gases produced by this industry is on a par with the transport sector.

Reducing meat consumption would not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus lowering the impact on global temperatures, but also free up land for other uses, including agriculture and tree growing for carbon sinks. Many say that it is the biggest single personal contribution that a person can make, in making a difference in the climate crisis.

So, can we eat a good nutritious diet without eating meat or protein supplements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basically there are 3 major groups of food stuffs, proteins, carbohydrates and fats. Carbohydrates (such as rice, cereal, potatoes) and fats are what give us the energy to get through the day.

If we eat too much of these, then in the first instance our bodies store the extra food as glycogen (in the muscles and the liver) which is like an emergency sugar source. Once we have filled up our potential to store glycogen (about 1 kg), then our body converts extra food into fat, which we store all over the body. We have an unlimited capacity to store fat.

What about if we eat too much protein? We can only use a limited amount of protein. We can’t store surplus protein, so our body also converts every bit of extra protein into fat. So that excess protein bar is then stored in our bodies as fat.

The general recommendation for protein intake for the average adult is 0.8g protein per kg of body weight. This recommendation would be more than adequate for over 97% of adults. The vast majority of people get much more than this from eating their food, without trying. And without the need for protein supplements, protein bars and so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are growing, or pregnant, or elderly, or deliberately muscle building, then the protein requirements are a bit higher, and you probably need an extra 10g of protein daily. This extra protein can easily be got from a normal diet.

A varied plant-based diet can cover all of your protein needs. A plate of rice and beans and broccoli has the same distribution of amino acids (the building blocks of proteins) as a plate of meat. But the vegetable plate would also have all sorts of healthy plant nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, as well as lots of fibre for a healthy microbiome (the bugs that we all have in our guts). And the vegetable plate would not have the unhealthy added saturated fats and unwanted chemicals (such as hormones) that might be in meat, as well as not having any fibre. Additionally, protein bars are often full of sugar.

Legumes (beans such as chick peas) and grains are much friendlier for the planet. Consuming them helps us to stay within the planetary boundaries, which we must keep within, if we are to protect the planet, for issues such as water use, land use, greenhouse gases, purification and biodiversity.

Beans are also incredibly cheap, but are not marketed in the same way as protein bars, because there is no copyright on them and so no financial profit to market them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic performance is not adversely affected by a plant-based diet. A study of young fit athletic adults at Harvard showed that athletic performance was not improved by eating a meat diet as compared to plant-based diet.

So, in summary, you can get enough protein on a varied plant-based diet, it’s healthier for the planet, and you don’t need to waste your money on protein bars or drinks. Its a win-win-win!