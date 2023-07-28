Environment: A fabulous low carbon community project that is uniting footballers

Normally, my son-in-law James uses his bicycle to get around the City. He does this because he is very aware of the carbon footprint he leaves, each and every time he drives the car.

FURD

But unusually, on Tuesday nights, he has to use a car to collect surplus food, from ShefFood, which provides lunch after the weekly football training session at U-Mix.

He had often mentioned the good time he was having, volunteering at U-Mix, and the

wonderful people who he was meeting there at the ‘Belonging Together’ Project. “Its

the nicest group I have ever played with in my life!” He had told me that he found it so

rewarding to be able to contribute, watching people progress. So, having written about the value of community in last week’s Sheffield Telegraph, I thought that it was high time that I went to see what was going on at U-Mix.

U-Mix is a Sports and Community Centre in Lowfield Park Sharrow and is the home of FURD (Football Unites, Racism Divides). Running since 1995, FURD was conceived as a response to racism in communities in and around Sheffield United football ground, aiming to educate people around issues of racism and increase understanding between communities, thereby tackling racism through sport.

They now are part of an international network including Kick It Out and FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe).

FURD responds to the needs of the Sharrow community and now offers free football sessions to a multitude of different groups, including children, youth, women, walking football, refugees and others, On the day that I visited, the ‘Belonging Together’ football session was in progress.

This particular group was set up in 2013 on the back of some research that showed that football can bring a sense of belonging to newly arrived refugees and asylum seekers in a town.

‘Belonging Together’ runs on 3 themes, “the 3 Fs”: Football, Food and Friendship.

And it was for this weekly event that James was collecting food. ‘Belonging Together’ is so successful that 60 people are now registered to attend. Victor Mujakachi, a Trustee of FURD, who was previously a player and now helps run the session, has been involved with the project for 12 years.

Originally the ‘Kick and Run’ session ran at Mount Pleasant; since then he has seen many people come and go.

Praising Sheffield United Football Club for having supported the initiative, Victor initially tried not to be partisan to a football team, but, he said, laughing, “I eventually became a supporter of Sheffield United”!

“We get people from different parts of the world. The majority have no English, but this helps people learn the language and integrate on the pitch. I have noticed the aspect of differentiation goes away.

The language issue becomes a non-issue and people are relaxed, friendships build up, some lifelong”.

FURD is lucky to have Keith, football Coach from Sheffield United. Brought up in Sharrow he has been playing football in Sharrow since childhood and has been part of FURD since he was 13.

He gets everyone to join in and have a fantastic time. Indeed he is training two of the participants of ‘Belonging Together’ to become football coaches themselves.

I asked one of them. Arthur, who was captaining a team, what he had got out of attending the football sessions.

“Friendship, leadership skills, people skills, football skills and now an opportunity for professional development”. I spoke with B, who told me that coming to the project had allowed him “to meet so many new friends, to work out, to improve my football. Everyone is happy and it makes me feel like I belong in Sheffield”.

FURD runs the biggest volunteer project in the UK, Sijo Johnson, Project Manager for ‘Belonging Together’ explained, “getting young people into volunteering and into employment”.

After completing a degree in Sports and Business Management, Sijo returned to his birth country, India, but then came back to the UK and was introduced to FURD through a leaflet at his church.

Starting as a volunteer, he is now employed to oversee the development of U-Mix into a ‘Belonging Hub’. This new initiative is going to be a ‘One Stop Place’: a welcoming community space that meets the needs of local people.

“Football is a universal language”, he said. “We also offer Yoga and Gym, as well as counselling, and soon we will introduce coffee mornings and baking classes”.

U-Mix has developed a multitude of partnerships, with all sorts of organisations. For

example, very close to U-Mix are the Kitlocker premises. On the day that I was there, Kitlocker had come to donate football kit to the ‘Belonging Together’ players, which was welcomed with joy and enthusiasm.

U-Mix is a truly wonderful and joyous example of how communities can come together and co-create an environment that is welcoming, constructive and meets the needs of local people.

And because it is local, people mostly come on foot or on bicycles. So the carbon footprint of the centre and its activities is very low indeed!