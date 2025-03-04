Members of Sheffield Litter Pickers working in Redcar Brook : Members of Sheffield Litter Pickers working in Redcar Brook - Photo Sheffield Litter Pickers

A few weeks ago, Julie Gay from Sheffield Litter Pickers and three of her colleagues climbed the steep bank of Redcar Brook, off Sheephill Road near Ringinglow, to try and clear the latest dump of cannabis waste into the moorland stream.

They found dozens of rubbish bags full of fertiliser and spent cannabis, plastic casings, metal drums, strips of polythene, and even a protective hazmat style suit.

“I felt like I could cry when I saw it, because the area is so beautiful, and we love our wild places,” said Julie.

“Working in a place like that isn’t for the fainthearted, you’ve got to know what you’re doing,” she added, “but after you’ve collected all those bags of rubbish, you get quite a wonderful feeling. You feel like you’ve made a difference.”

The spot is a regular flytipping location, said Andy Buck from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust.

“This is organised crime,” he said.”There’s lots of different waste, metal canisters, ventilation ducts, fertiliser and suchlike. It must be affecting the environment as well as looking absolutely dreadful.”

The Environment Agency has been working nearby on natural flood management schemes with the council and Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust nearby, in Lady Canning's plantation and along the Limb Brook.

They say that fly-tipped waste from the production of cannabis often includes compost with phosphates, nitrogen and potentially harmful chemicals, which can increase levels of suspended solids in streams and brooks, and lead to increased growth in water plants and algae due to excessive nutrients. The resulting reduced oxygen levels in the water can kill fish and insects, and drive out the birds and animals that live off them.

The council’s ecology team have records of Stonefly and Mayfly which show the watercourse was reasonably clean in the past, and the presence of Bluebell and Wood Sorrel may be indicator plants of an ancient woodland.

The Environment Agency say that councils can issue £1,000 spot fines to flytippers, who can also be prosecuted, with clear up costs added to the fine, if convicted. The agency point out they encourage councils to investigate all flytipping incidents, on private and public land.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of Sheffield Council’s waste and street scene committee, said: “We encourage people to continue to report any incidents of fly-tipping to us, so that we can look into rectifying those, as well as keeping detailed records of those areas which do fall foul to this,” said.

Flytipping can be reported at https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/fly-tipping-and-litter, and is usually dealt with in 2-3 days, say the council.

The council are also working to protect flytipping hotspots around the city, usually with fences, posts or boulders preventing access. Areas off Leighton Road, Stone Lane, Junction Road, Rivelin Lodge, Ripon Street, New Street, Woodhead Road and Ardmore Street, Victoria Road allotments, The Lumb, and Redmires Bring Site now have protection in place. Harlestone Street and Ecclesfield Road have seen road closures and changes to kerbs, while adjustments to hedges at Poole Street and East Earsham Street make it harder for flytippers to use the sites.

There’ll also be new fencing or other deterrents at Mount Pleasant Park, Ardmore Street, Clough Lane, Colley Crescent, Gaunt Road and the hotspot at Sheephill Road, above Redcar Brook.

“The areas covered in this project were chosen by the respective local area committees in Sheffield, who ultimately decide where to spend their portion of funding that is equally divided amongst the LACs,” said Joe Otten. "Some projects need detailed plans and planning permission and Sheephill Road is one such example. Work should begin here soon.”

Julie Gay from Sheffield Litter Pickers returned to Redcar Brook recently to find a new dump on the site she and her team had cleared.

“It was utterly devastating environmentally,” she said. “But we’re on it.”

Andy Buck said there’s a danger that fencing off sites like Redcar Brook might divert the problem somewhere else.

“But steps have to be taken, and at least flytipping might be prevented at the more sensitive sites.”