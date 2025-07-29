Demolition underway at Wombwell High Street toilet block as town centre revamp progresses

Demolition of the former public toilet block on Wombwell High Street is now under way, as Barnsley Council continues its efforts to refresh the area through its principal towns programme.

The block was removed last week, and as of Friday the site was cordoned off, with repaving work in progress. The council says the area will be resurfaced to match the rest of the shopping precinct, making it safe and accessible while designs for a wider public realm scheme are finalised.

The demolition marks a major milestone in a long-running saga. The toilet block was originally sold by the council in 2014 for £67,000 as part of budget savings. Plans to convert it into a takeaway never materialised, and the building remained disused for years.

In 2023, Barnsley Council bought the block back, though it has not disclosed how much it spent to do so. A planning application was submitted to remove the structure as part of plans to “refresh and declutter” the high street.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, previously described the purchase as “another key step forward in our improvements to Wombwell town centre,” adding that the removal was “the last piece of the puzzle” in creating a more open and attractive precinct.

The current demolition and repaving phase is expected to take between four and six weeks, with further improvements to follow.

Under the scheme, the council has already delivered road resurfacing, new seating, litter bins, planters, paving repairs, and fresh paintwork on barriers and lamp posts throughout the high street.

During the works, part of the high street will remain fenced off, and parking bays outside The Horseshoe pub will be temporarily unavailable. Alternative parking is available nearby in the town centre.

A spokesperson for the council’s South Area Team said: “We aim to keep disruption to a minimum and thank you for your patience as we carry out this project to enhance the appearance of the high street.”