Council’s budget plans includes £4m to replace aging bin lorries

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s has included plans to replace 16 ‘ageing’ bin lorries, at a cost of £4m in its annual proposed budget.

The vehicles, which were originally purchased in 2016, have been plagued by increasing faults and breakdowns, impacting the efficiency of waste collection services.

RMBC currently operates a fleet of 32 refuse collection vehicles, but half of them are nearing the end of their operational lifespan, according to budget documents.

As the vehicles continue to deteriorate, maintenance costs have risen, with additional funds being allocated to refurbish the vehicles in an attempt to extend their life until 2026. However, with repair and maintenance costs continuing to climb, the decision has been made to replace these vehicles entirely to mitigate the risk of future breakdowns and reduce the reliance on costly hire vehicles.

The estimated £4 million capital expenditure will be spread over two years, with each vehicle costing approximately £250,000.

Currently, the council spends over £500,000 annually on hire vehicles to replace those out of service, and the new investment aims to eliminate this ongoing expense. Additionally, the updated fleet will ensure compliance with modern emissions standards, helping to lower the council’s carbon footprint and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The council has acknowledged the risks involved in the project, particularly with potential price increases for the vehicles and ensuring adequate resources across the relevant services to deliver the replacement plan.