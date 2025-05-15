Councillor warns Rotherham could ‘end up like Birmingham’ after bins overflow following busy bank holiday weekend

An opposition Rotherham councillor has urged the local authority to “get back to basics” by focusing on street-level services like public bin collections, amid concerns about overflowing bins in parts of the borough.

Conservative councillor Joshua Bacon has warned that without improvements, Rotherham could face issues similar to those seen in Birmingham, where bin collection problems have made national headlines.

The issue came to public attention following the early May bank holiday weekend, when warm weather and increased footfall led to a noticeable spike in litter and overflowing public bins.

“Labour-controlled Rotherham Council are failing to adequately empty our public bins, across the borough,” said Coun Bacon.

An overflowing bin in Aston

“Every year the council raises your council tax, but despite the increased councillor allowances, those in charge are failing to get the basics right. Instead of wasting taxpayers’ money on gimmicks and ideological policies, Labour need to get back to basics and empty our public bins adequately before we end up like Birmingham.”

In response, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council defended its record on waste management and said it has made sustained improvements to public bin provision and collection over the last few years.

Sam Barstow, the council’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, explained that the images circulating online were taken after the busy bank holiday period and do not reflect typical service levels.

“The council has been proactive in continuing to address littering in the borough,” added Mr Barstow.

A full bin in Maltby

“Since 2020, we have increased the number of bins on the streets from 2,402 to 2,536, many of which are double the capacity of the original bins. During the same period, we have increased the frequency of street bin emptying, which has resulted in a 73 per cent decrease in reported complaints.

“The images provided were taken following a particularly busy bank holiday weekend which, combined with good weather, caused a spike in the waste generated, resulting in bins in high footfall areas, such as near shops and parks, to overflow.

“Littering is becoming increasingly problematic within the borough, and we appreciate residents’ help in addressing this issue. In many areas where bins are overflowing during busy periods, another bin is often a short distance away. Alternatively, we encourage people to take litter home if possible.

“The council continues to invest in tackling littering and data is regularly reviewed to identify any areas which may need additional bins or a change in collections. People can report any issues regarding a street bin on our website – www.rotherham.gov.uk/bins.”