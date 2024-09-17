Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A food waste collection service will be offered to businesses with more than 10 employees in Rotherham, under new legislation.

From 31 March 2025, most businesses must arrange separate food waste collections, which RMBC will manage via a contractor.

Rotherham’s business waste service is being redesigned to better compete with the private sector.

Businesses will be charged for the service, although the council has not revealed the cost.

The proposed fees are detailed in an exempt appendix of a council report, to avoid ‘undermining the council’s negotiating power’.

A report discussed by RMBC’s cabinet yesterday (September 16) recommends that the council procure a contractor for food waste services, as only 18 per cent of customers are predicted to use the service.

Direct collection of food waste by RMBC would be financially inefficient, as it would require would require substantial investment in specialised vehicles, drivers, and infrastructure.

The report was agreed by cabinet.