Council set to reconsider green belt objections to refused battery storage plans in Wickersley

A controversial plan to build two battery energy storage facilities on Green Belt land in Wickersley will return to Rotherham Council’s planning board next week, after developers lodged formal appeals against its refusal.

The proposals, which involve installing 200MW of battery capacity across 2.3 hectares off Moat Lane, were rejected by councillors last November, despite planning officers recommending them for approval.

At the time, councillors argued that the scheme would cause unacceptable harm to the countryside, failing to meet the strict tests required for building on protected Green Belt land.

But in a new twist, council officers are now recommending that one of the main reasons for refusal – green belt impact – should be dropped ahead of a public inquiry into the appeal.

The shift comes after the government introduced changes to national planning policy in December 2024, including a new definition of so-called “grey belt” land, defined as areas within the green belt that may be less environmentally sensitive or less crucial in preventing urban sprawl.

Council planners now argue that the Moat Lane sites fall within this new category, and that the battery storage facilities would no longer be classed as “inappropriate” under the revised rules.

The original applications were submitted by Harmony TC Limited and Newton Energy, who said the facilities would help decarbonise the energy grid and support renewable energy locally.

While more than 100 letters of support were submitted, citing green jobs and energy security, the plans also drew 37 objections, including concerns about industrialisation of the rural area, visual impact, and lack of alternative brownfield options.

The council still intends to defend a second reason for refusal, the suitability of Green Lane for construction traffic, which officers say remains a valid safety concern.

Councillors will vote on Thursday, June 12, on whether to withdraw the green belt objection as the appeals move forward to a joint full public inquiry later this year.