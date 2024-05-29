Council ‘not on track’ to meet net zero goal
In September 2019, BMBC declared a climate emergency, and in 2020 resolved to become net zero carbon in its operations by 2040 and to support the borough to be net zero carbon by 2045.
Net zero means that any greenhouse gas emissions produced by BMBC will be reduced as far as possible, with any remaining emissions offset.
Although the council has made progress toward its goal, a report to BMBC states that it has met challenges in the ‘absence of clear policy, legislation, and access to suitable funding’.
The authority says its current trajectory shows that it is ‘not on track to meet the targets originally proposed’.
BMBC reduced its electricity consumption by eight per cent, and its gas consumption by 10 per cent between April 2022 and April 2023.
A sustainability and climate change team is employed by the council to become more sustainable.
They will be ‘recast as a sustainability hub’ to ’empower others to lead in their service areas’.
Council staff will be trained to increase understanding of the climate emergency and the impacts of everyday activities on emissions.
The report adds: “Due to the departure of staff, movement of key resources into other service areas and absence of central government funding, an appropriate and suitable feasibility and enabling fund to facilitate project development was never identified or allocated, resulting in the team operating with minimum resources (five to an organisation of 3,500 staff).”