Council misses carbon reduction target as vehicle emissions rise
RMBC, which declared a climate emergency four years ago, emitted 7,524 tonnes of carbon in the last financial year.
This is a reduction of 1.6 per cent on the previous year’s emissions of 7,646.
Data for 2022/2023 shows that the council’s carbon emissions from its vehicles have increased by 3.23 per cent – against a target to reduce emissions by 18 per cent.
A report to the council’s overview and scrutiny board states that ‘it is not expected that the 2023/24 target of a 10 per cent reduction in emissions from fleet and EV infrastructure during the year can be achieved’.
It adds that greenhouse gas emissions from the council’s vehicle fleet have increased over the last three financial years, driven by ‘increasing business mileage since the end of Covid-19 social distancing restrictions’.
The council also saw a four per cent reduction in carbon emissions across its estates, against an overall target of 18 per cent.
RMBC has set a target for its carbon emissions to be at net zero by 2030, and borough-wide carbon emissions to be at net zero by 2040.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, told the meeting that RMBC is set to procure 64 electric vehicles.
“I’m expecting the numbers to get there over time,” he added.
The council will decarbonise five council buildings and continues its energy support scheme, which has saved residents more than £3.5m in energy bills.
A pre-planning application has also been submitted, for a renewable energy site in the borough.