Council falls short of climate targets

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has reported a small increase in its greenhouse gas emissions in the 2023/24 period, falling short of its climate targets – although progress has been made in other areas.

RMBC’s annual emissions saw a slight uptick of one per cent last year, following a steady decrease in previous years.

The increase was largely due to a rise in the carbon intensity of UK electricity, pushing emissions to 7,927 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e).

However, emissions from the council’s corporate fleet have decreased by 3.2 per cent year-on-year, bolstered by the trial of biodiesel in fleet vehicles, which saved an estimated 80 tCO2e. However, progress on the transition to electric vehicles for the fleet has been slower than anticipated, with delays in the procurement of specialist electric vehicles.

In terms of transport, the council has completed active travel infrastructure schemes around the town centre, including on Wellgate, Broom Road, and Sheffield Road. These projects aim to make walking, cycling, and other active travel modes more accessible for residents, though shifts in transport habits have been slow.

To further promote active travel, the council introduced a pool bike scheme for staff, including electric bikes for short trips between sites. Despite the modest carbon savings from these schemes, which are forecast to account for just 0.004 per cent of Rotherham’s transport emissions, they represent an important step towards promoting healthier, more sustainable modes of travel.

Contamination rates in household recycling remain an issue, with 15 per cent contamination in paper and card collections and 18 per cent in dry mixed recycling collections. However, the council is working on a consultation for a new policy to address these challenges. New regulations for separate food waste and dry mixed recycling collections will begin in April, and early signs show that local businesses are responding positively to the changes.

Despite facing delays and challenges, particularly in decarbonising its buildings and fleet, the council is committed to continuing its efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

A review of the council’s progress is planned for this year which marks five years since the adoption of the climate targets, to assess the challenges faced and refine the approach for the next five years. This will include a focus on governance and further strengthening the council’s carbon footprint data to support more focused progress.