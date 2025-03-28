Council backs campaign to clean up memorial to stillborn babies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council bosses have agreed to refurbish a memorial for stillborn babies in the cemetery, which has become tilted and in need of cleaning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial, located in Barnsley Cemetery on Cemetery Road, was unveiled by then-mayor Alice Wood in July 1986. Councillor Jake Lodge asked Barnsley Council to restore the memorial before the upcoming anniversary next year, which it has agreed to.

The memorial holds personal significance for Councillor Lodge, whose sister, stillborn in 1990, is buried in the cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During yesterday’s (March 27) full council meeting, Councillor James Higginbottom, BMBC’s spokesperson for highways and the environment said: “”The memorial stone in Barnsley Cemetery that commemorates stillborn children is a poignant tribute and a source of comfort to parents and families in the borough who have suffered a hugely traumatic event.

“Bereavement services will be very happy to work with you, councillor Lodge, and any other interested parties to refurbish and rededicate the memorial in a suitable way. “