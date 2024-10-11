Council approves £900,000 for three gully cleaners to help prevent flooding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new tankers will replace the current hired vehicles, which have been in use since 2013, and are vital for maintaining the borough’s highway drainage system.
The existing vehicles, which use suction and high pressure water to clear blocked drains and prevent flooding, are currently leased on a month-to-month basis, costing around £113,000 each year.
The authority has now ring-fenced £900,000 to purchase three of the vehicles, to reduce its reliance on external hire companies, and provide the service in house.
A report says that hire costs have increased by up to 20 per cent in the last three years, and that by purchasing the tankers, the council can negate any further price rises.
The new tankers will bolster the council’s ability to respond to flooding emergencies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.