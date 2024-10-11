Council approves £900,000 for three gully cleaners to help prevent flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three specialised drain cleaning vehicles are set to be purchased by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, in a bid to save approximately £113,000 per year in hire fees.

The new tankers will replace the current hired vehicles, which have been in use since 2013, and are vital for maintaining the borough’s highway drainage system.

The existing vehicles, which use suction and high pressure water to clear blocked drains and prevent flooding, are currently leased on a month-to-month basis, costing around £113,000 each year.

The authority has now ring-fenced £900,000 to purchase three of the vehicles, to reduce its reliance on external hire companies, and provide the service in house.

A similar vehicle used by Nottinghamshire County Council

A report says that hire costs have increased by up to 20 per cent in the last three years, and that by purchasing the tankers, the council can negate any further price rises.

The new tankers will bolster the council’s ability to respond to flooding emergencies.