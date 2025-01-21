Council apology over missed bin collections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has issued an apology to residents after ice and snow led to significant disruptions to bin collections.

The severe winter weather caused delays to scheduled bin collections, leaving some residents with rubbish piling up over the past week.

In a statement issued today (January 21), BMBC acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the missed collections and assured residents that the waste service is working hard to get the service back on track.

Residents have been urged to leave their grey bins out for collection, which will be prioritised by waste collection staff.

However, residents with grey bins which were scheduled for collection on Tuesday, January 21, are asked not to place any side waste out, as it will not be collected due to ‘previous weather-related impacts’.

The council is also asking residents to only contact their waste services if absolutely necessary, as they are already aware of the missed collections and are receiving a high volume of inquiries.

In response to public concerns, the council stressed that the safety of staff and the public is a priority. BMBC says it continues to focus on employee wellbeing and the reduction of waste vehicle collisions through its “Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero” initiative.

The council’s statement added: “The impact of the festive period, along with the severe winter weather, has meant we were unable to complete most scheduled collections for a week. This has resulted in disruption to our waste collection service.

" We're sorry about this. It isn't the standard of service that we want to provide, and we're doing all we can to get back on track.

“With over 115,000 collections scheduled each week, it does take time for us to recover from delays.”