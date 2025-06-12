Controversial Wickersley battery storage plans to go to public inquiry after council drops Green Belt objection

A controversial scheme to build two large battery energy storage facilities on Green Belt land in Wickersley will now go to a full public inquiry, after Rotherham Council dropped its main reason for refusing the plans.

The two separate proposals, totalling 200MW of capacity across 2.3 hectares off Moat Lane, were initially refused by councillors in November, despite being backed by planning officers.

Councillors argued the development would cause unacceptable harm to protected countryside and failed to meet the strict criteria for building on Green Belt land.

But following recent changes to national planning policy, including the introduction of a new “grey belt” category for less sensitive Green Belt areas, planning officers have advised that the council can no longer justify its refusal on those grounds.

The shift prompted councillors to reconsider their stance. At a meeting on Thursday (June 12), they agreed to withdraw the green belt objection ahead of the upcoming appeal, paving the way for the scheme to move to a joint public inquiry later this year.

Developers Harmony TC Limited and Newton Energy argue the facilities are essential to supporting the transition to renewable energy and boosting grid resilience. More than 100 letters of support were submitted in favour of the plan, citing benefits like green jobs and energy security.

However, the scheme still faces opposition from some residents, with 37 objections lodged over concerns about industrialisation of the rural landscape, visual impact, and a perceived failure to explore brownfield alternatives.

Vanessa Bryan, a member of the public, spoke at the meeting to object to the proposals.

“I think Green Lane is wholly unsuitable for construction traffic of this scale,” she said.

“Allowing this application to proceed sets a concerning precedent that rural lanes, like Green Lane, despite clear safety shortcomings, can be used to serve major infrastructure projects.

“We already have a battery energy storage site that was granted conditional extension a couple of years ago. I strongly urge the councillors to come and have a look at the site.”

The council will continue to defend its remaining reason for refusal which is safety concerns over the suitability of Green Lane for construction traffic, when the inquiry begins.