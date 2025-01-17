Columbian tree frog found in bunch of flowers at Sheffield florist shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Columbian tree frog was found in a bunch of flowers in a Sheffield shop.

The unusual amphibian was discovered among a bunch of roses which had been imported from overseas, after they had arrived in the city.

Dr Silviu Petrovan, a frog specialist, of the University of Cambridge, revealed he was asked to identify the live frog after it had been found in roses in a florist's shop in the city.

A Columbian tree frog was found among flowers in a Sheffield florist. Photo: Mike Waistell, National World | National World

At first he thought it was a prank, because he didn’t recognise it as any European species. When he realised it was a tree-frog that must have arrived with the cut roses from Colombia via Ecuador, he was stunned.

He said: “Finding a South American tree-frog in a Sheffield florist was extraordinary.

“It made me realise that if you can get this type of fragile small vertebrate arriving alive in a flower shipment without being noticed at customs, just how hard it must be to detect very small agricultural insect pests or their eggs.”

Now he has co-written an academic paper warning that invasive pests are slipping unnoticed into northern Europe in huge shipments of cut flowers and potted plants, with potential to damage food crops and the natural environment.

In a study published in the journal Bioscience, the researchers say that despite regulations and border checks, imported cut flowers and pot plants present a growing risk because the sheer volume of trade makes it difficult to monitor and control.

He said: “The sheer volume of cut flowers and ornamental plants being traded at speed around the world makes it extremely difficult to intercept all the pests and diseases they carry.

"Even with the best of intentions, unwanted hitchhikers are getting through customs import checks all the time.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government will never waver in its duty to support the UK’s biosecurity, protect our farmers and food supply.

“The Border Target Operating Model continues to protect our crops, livestock, and food supply chain from pests and disease, while minimising any disruption to trade.”