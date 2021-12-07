Climate crisis Sheffield: How South Yorkshire organisations can apply for a grant from £3 million carbon fund

For 2021, the Co-op’s Local Community Fund and the Community Partnerships Fund have supported causes which support fairer access to food, mental well-being support, education and employment for young people and individuals in their local communities.

The £3m Carbon Innovation Fund is for projects run by charities, social enterprises, community organisations and local governments that aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the food and farming sector and are determined to contribute to change.

It is the largest partnership of its kind between the Co-op Foundation and Co-op with local organisations in Sheffield who are fixed on climate change, have been invited to apply for a chance to gain a funding of up to £100k from a new partnership between the Co-op Foundation and Co-op.

The Carbon Innovation Fund has been funded by the sale of re-usable and compostable carrier bags in the UK, with the remainder coming from the Co-op Foundation’s own funds.

The first-stage applications closes at 12pm on Friday December 10 before the second stage commencing in January and it is expected that about 10 projects will receive funding in the first year.

Nick Crofts, CEO of the Co-op Foundation, said: “The Carbon Innovation Fund is the largest partnership of its kind between Co-op and the Co-op Foundation and it will bring forward real change within the food and farming industries.

“Climate change affects us all, but co-operation and knowledge sharing can help us safeguard the planet for future generations.”