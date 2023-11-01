Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Clifton Park celebrations, which were due to be held on November 4, can no longer go ahead after heavy rain has rendered the ground unusable.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that last week’s torrential rain has meant the planned Bonfire Night celebrations at Clifton Park this weekend can no longer go ahead.

“The storm from last weekend, which saw record rainfall especially across the Rotherham borough, has meant the ground is too soggy for the event to be able to be held safely,” they added.

Polly Hamilton, Rotherham Council’s assistant direct of culture, sport, and tourism, said: “Residents’ safety is our number one priority. The conditions at the park following last week’s storm, mean the ground is just not safe for people to gather in large numbers.

“The rain from last weekend and further rain this week has made the grassy areas very muddy and slippery and so for safety reasons, sadly, we have had to cancel this celebration event. We cannot take risks, especially with an event such as this which will be held when it is dark.

“We would encourage all residents to attend organised events where possible, as these are safer than trying to hold them yourselves.”

Group manager Ade Parkin, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We are appealing to everyone to take great care on bonfire night.

“We’d encourage you to attend an organised display instead of having fireworks at home. If you do choose to have a display at home, please make sure you follow the firework code.

“It’s a fact that many accidents are caused by improper use of fireworks and by carelessness. Figures also show that more children than adults get hurt by fireworks.

“We want everyone to be able to celebrate safely and have a fun night.”