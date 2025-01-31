Clean Air Zone: Government 'must give Sheffield the tools' to prosecute wood burners, say campaigners
Some 208 complaints about smoke from domestic fires were made in the 12 months to September, a Freedom of Information request by Mums for Lungs shows.
But Sheffield City Council did not bring any prosecutions.
In 2023, the authority received government money to set up a Clean Air Zone in the city centre charging certain diesel vans, taxis, coaches, buses and lorries to travel on, or within, the inner ring road.
It has raised an estimated £20m in fines and charges - and led to a big drop in pollution, the council says.
In 2024, government data showed wood burning was responsible for 22 per cent of particle pollution in the UK, compared to 18 per cent from traffic.
Jemima Hartshorn, of Mums for Lungs, said government now needed to “give councils the tools to tackle the problem.”
She suggested smoke inspectors with powers to issue £300-on-the-spot fines and ‘no burn’ days when there is no wind, backed by a citywide alert system. She also suggested sending letters warning of the dangers to residents and restrictions on advertising, installing and using wood burners.
She added: “The current system is obviously not fit for purpose.”
Sheffield City Council said it sent 135 warning letters in response to the 208 complaints about burning.
And it “works with people” so they make changes to stay within government guidelines “therefore we have had no need to prosecute under this offence.”
Much of Sheffield is covered by smoke control rules which govern what can be burned.
In a recent discussion on the Only in Nether Edge Facebook group, one member said: “I've noticed a rise in wood-burning stoves in Nether Edge. We're inhaling the smoke!
“I have had well-controlled asthma until recently, but am noticing some houses are putting out fumes which are causing me and my family to cough.
