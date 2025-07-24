Catcliffe residents step up flood defences with aqua packs and volunteer wardens

Residents in flood-hit Catcliffe are stepping up efforts to protect their community from future flooding, with the help of free Aqua Packs and a new team of volunteer flood wardens.

Dozens of households affected by previous flooding in Catcliffe and nearby Treeton were recently given free aqua packs,lightweight, easy-to-store alternatives to traditional sandbags. Designed to offer a simple barrier against low-level water, the packs provide an extra layer of protection during future flood events.

The packs were handed out during a drop-in session last month at the Chapel Walk Neighbourhood Centre, where 73 homes, along with the local café, shop, and hairdressers, received supplies. Councillors and local volunteers are continuing to deliver the packs to residents who couldn’t attend the event.

Alongside the pack distribution, Catcliffe locals have also been training as flood wardens,a vital volunteer role that helps communities stay alert and prepared. With the backing of Rotherham Council and the Environment Agency, residents are developing a formal community flood plan and learning how to act quickly and support others in emergencies.

The sessions, held at Catcliffe Memorial Hall, have equipped volunteers with key knowledge about flood risks and response strategies. Flood Wardens act as “the eyes and ears of the community,” alerting agencies to rising risks and helping vulnerable neighbours during emergencies.

“Flood Wardens play a crucial role in keeping people safe,” said a member of the training team. “They’re a friendly and reassuring presence, helping to share information and offer support when it’s most needed.”

A limited number of Aqua Packs are still available for flood-affected residents. Those wishing to request one can email their name and address to: [email protected].