Now, photos show how work is progressing behind the barriers at the site, which is due to be completed next year.

Some of the pictures taken by The Star show how the development is taking shape, but others show a lot of work still needs to be done.

Pictures show terracing taking shape, as well as the section where the River Sheaf will be seen for the first time in over100 years in that location.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of Sheffield City Council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said of the picture that the council released: “It’s great to see the next stage of this fantastic project to bring the former Sheffield Castle site alongside the River Sheaf back into daily city centre life.

“Being able to be close to the river once again at the site that was the birthplace of Sheffield will be a real treat for residents, workers and visitors. The designs look great, and I look forward to seeing this project come to life as the regeneration of the wider Castlegate area continues.”

Originally expected to be completed in February 2026 and supposed to cost £20 million, the Castlegate Park development is now not due to be completed until the end of 2026, because bosses changed the original plans to better display and preserve the historic remains found by archaeologists on the site.

As well as delaying completion, the move also contributed to a rise in the cost of the project by around £5 million according to official documents.

See below to see the artists impression, and eight pictures of the site as it looks now behind the barriers.

1 . Under construction Pictures show how much work still needs doing on the Sheffield Castlegate development. Photo: Sheffield Council / National World | Sheffield Council / National World Photo: Sheffield Council / National World Photo Sales

2 . Artist's impression This artist's impression, released by Sheffield Council this week, shows how the Sheffield Castlegate site will appear near the River Sheaf when work is completed next year. Photo: Sheffield Council. | Sheffield Council Photo: Sheffield Council Photo Sales

3 . Sheaf Picture shows the section of the Castlegate site where the River Sheaf runs though. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media Photo Sales