Brown bin collections suspended across Rotherham until September

Garden waste collections in Rotherham have been suspended with immediate effect until the end of August, the council has confirmed.

The decision, announced by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, means households will not receive their usual brown bin collection service for the rest of the summer. The council said it is prioritising general waste (pink lid bins) to ensure essential services continue.

In a statement, the council said: “We understand this is frustrating and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please be assured that we are actively recruiting new staff to bolster the service and making changes intended to make it more efficient and effective in the future.”

Residents who have already placed their brown bins out for collection are being asked to return them from the kerbside.

Garden waste collections are expected to resume on Monday 1 September. The council says it will issue another update by Friday 29 August if further delays occur.

During the suspension, residents can still dispose of garden waste by using Household Waste Recycling Centres, which remain open as normal.

The garden waste service is a paid subscription, and the council says it is “considering the best way to make amends” for the disruption. Further information will be shared with subscribers in due course.

For the latest information on bin collections and disruptions, residents can visit the council’s missed bins page on its website.