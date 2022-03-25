Boats return to Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Park and Gardens
Rowing boats have returned to Canon Hall Park for a second season after an almost 70-year hiatus.
Following a year-long project to de-silt the parks historical lakes, transforming them back to their Georgian splendour, boats are once again a feature on the lake.
Work was undertaken in 2018 to improve the water quality to encourage more aquatic habitats, as part of a £3 million renovation project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund.
Operated by The Little Boat Company, the boats will be back in business from April to October.
Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for place (regeneration and culture) said: “The boats and pedalo swans have been a huge success, and it’s wonderful to see sailing equipment back on the lake in almost 70 years.
“The parklands have always offered moments of relaxation and joy and what could be more perfect than a super summer sail!
“With even more activities on offer, there is something for all ages to enjoy.”