Boats return to Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Park and Gardens

Following a year-long project to de-silt the parks historical lakes, transforming them back to their Georgian splendour, boats are once again a feature on the lake.

Work was undertaken in 2018 to improve the water quality to encourage more aquatic habitats, as part of a £3 million renovation project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund.

Operated by The Little Boat Company, the boats will be back in business from April to October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boats will be back in business from April to October.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for place (regeneration and culture) said: “The boats and pedalo swans have been a huge success, and it’s wonderful to see sailing equipment back on the lake in almost 70 years.

“The parklands have always offered moments of relaxation and joy and what could be more perfect than a super summer sail!