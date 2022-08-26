Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water company, which serves areas in the South East of Sheffield, recently asked people living within it’s remit to use water wisely after the extensive dry weather the region had been having, but stopped shy of a hosepipe ban.

One resident told The Star: “It’s been like that for what must be a month and the residents have reported it and they have not done anything.

“I go out and walk through it every day when I walk the dog. It’s an absolute waste.”

Severn Trent have apologised for the length repair time for a current leak in Sheffield.

Images of the leak shared with The Star show the water running down a footpath before appearing to partially flood the end of the road.

The resident of Birley Moor said: “It’s been next to a telegraph pole and just been spurting out the ground and it needs to be sorted.”

Earlier this month, Severn Trent ruled out a hosepipe ban for places they cover, after neighbours, Yorkshire Water, announced a ban which came into effect today (August 26).

Severn Trent, who have their headquarters based in Coventry, haven’t had a water usage ban in 27 years,

The leak has been going for what residents say is at least a month

When approached by The Star for a comment on the leak and the concerns of local residents, a Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in Newstead Avenue for the ongoing water leak.

"Since we were made aware of the leak, our teams have been out to assess the problem and check a valve that was located on third-party land. Now this has been completed, we will be applying for a traffic management permit that will allow us to keep motorists and other road users safe whilst we carry out the repair work.

"Again, we apologise for how long this complex work is taking, especially during this hot weather period when we’re asking people to use water wisely.”