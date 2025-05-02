Beighton travellers: Sheffield Council inspects site and announces when playing fields can be used again

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 14:04 BST
Environmental health officers have been sent to a Sheffield sports field today to inspect and clear up after travellers moved from the site.

Caravans appeared on the football pitches at the Beighton Sports and Leisure Club, on High Street, on Monday evening, and police and council officials were sent out to speak to occupants about the encampment.

The travellers have now left the the site, and Sheffield Council said today that officers would be inspecting the site today with a view to having it being available for use again for the Bank Holiday weekend.

The authority said the Environmental Health team would be on the site today (Friday May 2) to inspect the site and clean up anything that needs clearing.

The council told The Star today that the field will be back in use for residents for the Bank Holiday weekend.

They added that repairs to the gate at the venue had been carried out to secure the site from further unauthorised access.

South Yorkshire Police said earlier this week that officers had been to the site, which was previously Beighton Miners Welfare, along with officials from Sheffield Council, and said that they had received reports of ‘suspicious circumstances’ there.

It was reported that damage had been caused to gain entry to the premises and several caravans had been driven onto the site.

They said there had also been reports of anti-social behaviour, but they found no evidence to support that.

